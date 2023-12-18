Cher Drops Blunt Message Over Snubs By Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Cher isn’t too pleased with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame not inducting her at any point in her iconic career.

The “Believe” singer took aim at the music museum during a Friday appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” as she reflected on her success on the charts over the years.

Host Kelly Clarkson remarked that “DJ Play a Christmas Song,” Cher’s recent holiday single, helped her nab another top spot on a Billboard chart, making her the first woman — and solo artist — with a No. 1 hit in each of the past seven decades.

“No one will accomplish that,” said Clarkson, before Cher commented that the Rolling Stones had accomplished the feat as a band.

“It took four of them to be one of me,” the singer said.

Clarkson went on to say that the achievement is “incredible,” but Cher noted that she’s still not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“Wait, are you serious?” Clarkson said, as members of the studio audience gasped.

“You know what? I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars,” Cher replied.

“I’m not — kidding you,” she added, with a brief pause. “I was about to say something else. Yes, I was about to say I’m not shitting you.”

Cher also said the museum can “go you-know-what themselves.”

Cher’s criticism of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame isn’t new. In a 2010 profile by Vanity Fair, the singer said it “seems kind of rude” that she and Sonny Bono, her musical collaborator who died in 1998, have been excluded from the museum.

“I have so much of everything that I want that those things don’t usually bother me. It bothers me a little bit more because Sonny was a good writer, and we started something that no one else was doing,” she said at the time.

“We were weird hippies before there was a name for it, when the Beatles were wearing sweet little haircuts and round-collared suits. ... We influenced a generation, and it’s like: What more do you want?”

You can peep more from Cher’s appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” below.