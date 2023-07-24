'Yep, This Is Real': Cher Announces Her New Brand Of Frozen Treats

Cher Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Cher is getting in the gelato game and she wants you to know it’s for “real.”

The Believe singer announced she’s launching her own brand in a Sunday video on Instagram that showed off a truck emblazoned with the name “Cherlato.”

The truck is decked out in designs showing the 77-year-old inside a cone.

“Yep, This Is Real…. I’m Launching My Gelato…. Watch Out LA!! All Started 5 Years Ago And Now It’s Finally HAPPENING. More To Come,” she wrote in the caption.

In a description on its official Instagram account, the brand said it will deliver “the freshest & most delectable gelato” to “the streets of Los Angeles.” Cherlato is “created” by Giapo, a New Zealand-based company that makes ice cream in a gluten-free facility.

Cherlato shared images of its gelato via Instagram, saying the treat was the “culmination of a decades-long journey to find the freshest and most amazing ice-creams in the world.”

“A few years ago, Cher met Giapo and together, the pair brainstormed, taste-tested, experimented and eventually conceived Cherlato ― the boldest and coldest gelato creations LA has ever had,” one post reads.

Cher became a trending topic following her social media posts, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The singer has been spotted with frozen desserts on multiple occasions over the years, including at Giapo in New Zealand in 2018.