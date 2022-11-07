Cher and Alexander Edwards pictured in LA last week joce zerojack/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Cher has spoken out about her new relationship with rapper and music producer Alexander Edwards.

Last week, the pop icon was snapped holding hands with Alexander, sparking rumours of a romance between the two of them.

She has now confirmed this to be the case, sharing a photo (albeit a fairly pixelated one) of her new beau on Twitter alongside a heart emoji:

Naturally, fans had a lot to say about Cher’s update, not least because of the 42-year age gap between herself and her new man, with the Strong Enough singer responding to some of her followers directly.

When one commented that Alexander had “better be treating you like the queen you are”, Cher was quick to insist that he was.

He better be treating you like the queen you are! 🫶🏼 — Cindy Slavik (@cinlooo) November 6, 2022

LIKE A 👑 — Cher (@cher) November 6, 2022

Good for you. Enjoy what you're doing and who you're with and FK everyone else. You deserve to be happy ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Shell #cher is a goddess (@Shell69474167) November 6, 2022

When another commented they were “not sure how to feel about this” and was suspicious of Alexander’s intentions, Cher insisted (in her own inimitable fashion): “As we All Know …I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY,& What I Know For Sure…There Are No Guarantees.

“Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance.I’ve Always Taken Chances…It’s WHO I Am.”

“It would be naive not to question a 34-year-old’s motives and intentions,” the fan responded. “Our girl is smart but they don’t say love is blind for no reason at all.”

The Oscar winner then hit back: “Haven’t You Got Anything Else 2 Do… Let Me Explain…I DONT GIVE A FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS.”

She also wrote: “I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’ Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone.”

Last week, Cher also wrote of the age gap: “LOVE DOESNT KNOW MATH, IT SEES [hearts].”

The new couple met at Paris Fashion Week, where Cher closed the event by walking in Balmain’s show.

Alexander was previously in a relationship with model Amber Rose, with whom he shares a three-year-old son.

