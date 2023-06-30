Cheryl Celebrates Milestone Birthday With Rare Snap: 'So This Is 40'

Cheryl is rarely seen on social media these days but made a rare exception on Friday for a very special occasion.

The former Girls Aloud singer has just turned 40, and shared a pic of the celebrations with her fans on Instagram.

Cheryl revealed she was spending time at the Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk as she donned a pair of oversized daisy-themed sunglasses and colourful outfit.

“So... This is 40,” she wrote.

Cheryl has been joined at the country cottage by her former bandmate and close friend Kimberley Walsh, who also shared a snap of the birthday girl.

Writing on her Instagram Stories, Kimberley wrote: “Celebrations are in full swing for the birthday girl @cherylofficial.”

Kimberley posted this picture of Cheryl's birthday celebrations on her Instagram Story Instagram

Cheryl first found fame at the age of 19 when she auditioned for ITV talent show Popstars: The Rivals.

Together with Kimberley, Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle and the late Sarah Harding, they formed Girls Aloud on the show, who went on to have hits including Sound Of The Underground, Biology and The Promise.

Cheryl gained a whole new fanbase when she became a judge on The X Factor in 2008, continuing to appear on-and-off until 2015.

More recently, Cheryl has been treading the boards in London’s West End, after making her debut in 2:22 – A Ghost Story, where she won over audiences and critics alike.

It has been reported she is currently eyeing up her next theatre role.

Last year, Cheryl came together with Kimberley, Nicola and Nadine to put on a special gala event in memory of their bandmate Sarah, who died from breast cancer in 2021.

