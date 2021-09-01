Cheryl's Appointment As Host Of New BBC Podcast On R&B Music Faces Backlash

The news that Cheryl Tweedy is the host of a new BBC podcast about R&B music has faced heavy criticism on social media.

It was recently announced that Cheryl would be fronting a 12-episode series for BBC Sounds in which she’ll share “stories of her youth and love for R&B music, from TLC to Beyoncé”.

Since the initial announcement, there’s been a wave of backlash as people voiced their issues with the idea that Cheryl – best known for her pop career and stint as an X Factor judge – should be deemed an authority on R&B music.

Many also suggested that a Black presenter or musician would have been a more appropriate host for a series about music that is rooted in Black culture: