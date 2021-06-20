Cheryl Reveals The Reason Why Fans Might Not See As Much Of Her After Return To Spotlight

Cheryl has only just returned to the spotlight, but fans shouldn’t expect to see as much of her as they did before. The ex-﻿Girls Aloud singer has said she will not go back to being as busy, as she no longer has the energy to do things that “make her feel stressed or nervous”. Speaking to Marie Claire, the former X Factor judge said: “I’m not doing that to myself again. I’m only going to do stuff that makes me truly happy. “I think life falls into place when you focus on that intent. Only happiness. Only authenticity. I won’t spend time on anything that makes me feel stressed or nervous. I haven’t got the energy.”

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Cheryl pictured in 2019

Cheryl revealed that the pandemic had helped her to learn a “really valuable lesson” in evaluating what is important. She continued: “It’s not worth it. The pandemic actually taught us that. You speak to people now and they don’t want to go back to their normal lives. “I think we’ve learnt a really valuable lesson, as horrible and tragic and despicable as it was, and it brought a lot of awareness and self reflection, for the better. It’s about what’s important, and what makes you happy, and what makes you miserable.” Cheryl, who is a parent to four-year-old son Bear with ex Liam Payne, returned to social media earlier this month after a year-long break, revealing she was working on a new project. She has since been announced as an ambassador for supplements brand Feel.

SOPA Images via Getty Images Cheryl said that she will not go back to being as busy