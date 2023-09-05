Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its Chicken Run sequel – and the teaser clip introduces fans to a change that’s going to take a little getting used to.

The movie, titled Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget, sees a whole host of the original film’s stars return to voice their iconic characters, including Jane Horrocks as the legendary Babs, Lynn Richardson as Mac and Imelda Staunton as Bunty.

Aardman and Netflix have today revealed that someone fans love to hate is back as well – the villainous Mrs Tweedy, voiced by Miranda Richardson.

Mrs Tweedy in Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget Aardman / Netflix

For anyone who has forgotten, Mrs Tweedy had met what many assumed to be a grisly end in the 2000 film as she was crushed under a barn door.

However, while her return has delighted fans, the big change is that Julia Sawalha is not back to voice Ginger with Thandiwe Newton taking over the role instead (a controversial decision that was first announced in 2020).

The trailer introduces Thandiwe’s take on Ginger for the first time, and while the Westworld star isn’t bad at all, the change is a noticeable one.

Thankfully, the Mrs Tweedy news has softened the blow for fans:

Last time they broke out. Not they’re breaking in.



Trailer for Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is giving me Prison Break s4 vibes.



It looks quite promising although not hearing Julia Sawalha’s voice as Ginger is jarring and disappointing. https://t.co/iTkCIoWlAB — Luke Hearfield @ Venice 🎥🍹🇮🇹 (@LukeHearfield) September 5, 2023

1) Wow are some of those cast changes jarring.

2) WOW that was a pretty effective trailer reveal. Good on Aardman and Netflix for keeping that detail so close to the chest. https://t.co/ADRYRTEkN9 — Dallin Agatone (@DallinAgatone) September 5, 2023

Not me screaming when Mrs Tweedy appeared at the end like I was at a Harry Styles concert https://t.co/wRa8ihUaJU — Jessica Rolland (@jess_rolland) September 5, 2023

Stuck between fury that Julia Sawalha isn't in this and genuine joy at the return of Mrs Tweedy https://t.co/YlV5K7VefN — Jorgen Von Strangle (@eartha_kitsch) September 5, 2023

My inner child is crying 😭😭 https://t.co/uSKRzgAtcY — Cocoa Khaleesi (@Miss_SandyRae) September 5, 2023

i am 100% calling bullshit on mrs. tweedy surviving the events of the first film!



excited that her voice actress is back and nothing makes me happier than hearing Babs say something silly, but I'm still so sad they recast Ginger...so we'll see how this goes. https://t.co/1byeXJrTh2 — • bekah • (@heyoitsbekah) September 5, 2023

Some fans have also been reflecting on Julia’s past comments about her exit from the franchise.

The Absolutely Fabulous actor previously claimed she was told her voice was “too old” to be Ginger’s in the sequel and denied the chance to test out for the part.

Let me get this straight, Julia Sawalha sounded “too old” to come back and voice Ginger in the Chicken Run sequel (which is a lie btw), but they’ve cast someone who sounds NOTHING like Ginger’s voice in the slightest. Kind of takes me out a bit, I won’t lie https://t.co/6Y7YHkuCn6 — megan met matt again (@uncledaemonkink) September 5, 2023

This looks amazing, but I still can’t forgive them for what they did to Julia Sawalha. https://t.co/Lgu2sFP3w0 — David Strathdee (@David_Strathdee) September 5, 2023

HuffPost UK contacted Netflix for comment about Julia’s claims at the time, but did not receive a response.

Ginger isn’t the only character to be recast with Shazam! actor Zachary Levi replacing Mel Gibson to voice Rocky.

Timothy Spall and Phil Daniels are no longer playing cockney rats Nick and Fetcher, with Romesh Ranganathan and Daniel Mays taking over the roles, respectively.

David Bradley has also taken over as Fowler, following the death of the character’s original actor Benjamin Whitrow.

The original Chicken Run gang in the 2000 film Moviestore/Shutterstock

While the first Chicken Run film saw Ginger leading a revolt as the chickens fought to escape Mrs Tweedy’s farm, the new movie will see them in an unexpected bid to return.

The blurb reads: “Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world.

“When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they’re breaking in!”

The film will feature numerous new additions, such as Bella Ramsey as Molly, Josie Sedgwick-Davies as Frizzle, Peter Serafinowicz as Mrs Tweedy’s new accomplice Reginald Smith and Nick Mohammed playing Dr Fry.