Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its Chicken Run sequel – and the teaser clip introduces fans to a change that’s going to take a little getting used to.
The movie, titled Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget, sees a whole host of the original film’s stars return to voice their iconic characters, including Jane Horrocks as the legendary Babs, Lynn Richardson as Mac and Imelda Staunton as Bunty.
Aardman and Netflix have today revealed that someone fans love to hate is back as well – the villainous Mrs Tweedy, voiced by Miranda Richardson.
For anyone who has forgotten, Mrs Tweedy had met what many assumed to be a grisly end in the 2000 film as she was crushed under a barn door.
However, while her return has delighted fans, the big change is that Julia Sawalha is not back to voice Ginger with Thandiwe Newton taking over the role instead (a controversial decision that was first announced in 2020).
The trailer introduces Thandiwe’s take on Ginger for the first time, and while the Westworld star isn’t bad at all, the change is a noticeable one.
Thankfully, the Mrs Tweedy news has softened the blow for fans:
Some fans have also been reflecting on Julia’s past comments about her exit from the franchise.
The Absolutely Fabulous actor previously claimed she was told her voice was “too old” to be Ginger’s in the sequel and denied the chance to test out for the part.
HuffPost UK contacted Netflix for comment about Julia’s claims at the time, but did not receive a response.
Ginger isn’t the only character to be recast with Shazam! actor Zachary Levi replacing Mel Gibson to voice Rocky.
Timothy Spall and Phil Daniels are no longer playing cockney rats Nick and Fetcher, with Romesh Ranganathan and Daniel Mays taking over the roles, respectively.
David Bradley has also taken over as Fowler, following the death of the character’s original actor Benjamin Whitrow.
While the first Chicken Run film saw Ginger leading a revolt as the chickens fought to escape Mrs Tweedy’s farm, the new movie will see them in an unexpected bid to return.
The blurb reads: “Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world.
“When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they’re breaking in!”
The film will feature numerous new additions, such as Bella Ramsey as Molly, Josie Sedgwick-Davies as Frizzle, Peter Serafinowicz as Mrs Tweedy’s new accomplice Reginald Smith and Nick Mohammed playing Dr Fry.
Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget will arrive on Netflix on Sunday 15 December.