Lord Janner’s son has accused the Director of Public Prosecutions of doing an “appalling job” as the Government confirmed she is set to stand down from the position.

Daniel Janner QC, hit out at Alison Saunders on the BBC’s Today Programme on Monday over the way she handled the case of his father, who was charged over the collapsed Westminster child abuse ring claims.

“She has been an appalling DPP,” he said. “The CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) under her has fallen into disrepute as the latest collapses over disclosure has established.”

Saunders tenure in the post has been marked by a series of controversies – most recently over the collapse of a series of rape trials.

Four cases collapsed in the space of two months when critical evidence wasn’t disclosed until just days before cases were due to be heard. The controversy sparked a review of every rape case in the country.

Janner said Saunders should have stepped down over the “fiasco involving my late father”, who he said should not have been charged, or “dragged to court”.