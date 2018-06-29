Sue Smith childminder Essex childminder Sue Smith says micro-businesses are being pushed out of the market by big nurseries catering for large groups

Childminders are giving up their careers as their businesses struggle to compete with big nurseries for government-subsidised work, HuffPost UK can reveal.

Twice as many childminders have left than joined the profession since 2012, with a total of 13,426 dropping off the Ofsted register altogether, a series of parliamentary questions by Labour MP Lucy Powell has uncovered.

Calls are now being made for ministers to offer childminders more support to keep their unique micro-businesses viable.

The government doubled families’ free childcare entitlement to 30 hours-a-week in 2017 - but childminders say the policy is pushing them out of the market as large nursery chains are absorbing the bulk of the extra work.

Local authorities set hourly rates, but even the top tier allowed by central government is estimated to be 39p below the true cost of childcare.

Childminders, who usually work from home rather than at a nursery, face even greater costs but can levy additional charges for materials such as nappies.

However, parents can ultimately choose not to pay the charges and childminders say they face a battle to keep their businesses alive.

Childminder Sue Smith, who works in Essex, is one of many trying to make ends meet.

“Often working alone and with a small number of children, a childminder is in a position to give more focus to children’s interests and provide care that is spontaneous, interesting, varied and fun and which uniquely supports a child’s individual learning,” said Smith, a 52-year-old mum-of-two.

“But, when money is tight, parents make decisions based on finances and the ethos behind caring for a child in a home environment pales into insignificance.

“Because of inadequate hourly funding offered by the government, we have to consider taking a cut in our income and that is putting our sustainability into question.

“We are finding that nurseries are more sustainable than childminding businesses, because they are big operations which can cater for large groups in a more economical way.

“The loophole around the ‘extra charges’ is also a questionable benefit for us. We are uncertain what we can charge for and, at the end of the day, parents have a choice as to whether or not they agree to pay, which leaves us with a cash shortfall once more.

“We are left with the choice between earning less than our hourly rate, or losing business to nurseries or other childminders.”