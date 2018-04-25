Ever wondered why kids run around all day and never seem to get tired? You’re probably not surprised to hear that a new study has found kids basically have the same energy levels as endurance athletes (so that’s why it’s virtually impossible to keep up!).

Researchers discovered young children are able to run around all day because their muscles resist fatigue and recover in the same way as elite endurance athletes. The study, published in Frontiers in Physiology, asked young boys, untrained men and endurance athletes to do high intensity exercise and looked at how quickly they grew tired.