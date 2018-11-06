Children may be most at risk of being stabbed as they make their way home from school, according to new research published in the wake of five fatal stabbings in a single week in London.

A report by doctors at The Royal London Hospital – Europe’s leading major trauma centre – and Queen Mary University of London, published by the BMJ Open journal, reveals the frequency of knife-related incidents involving youngsters spikes between the hours of 4pm and 6pm on weekdays.

The research also shows nearly half of injuries (47%) recorded in the 16-19 age group occurred 1-5 km from the victims’ residences, reflecting the average distance from home to school for children living in London.

In 2017, just under 37,000 offences involving knives or other sharp implements were recorded in England and Wales, increasing by a quarter (26%) on the previous year’s figures.

That year saw a wave of series attacks across Britain.

In September 2017, a 16-year-old male was knifed in the back as he walked home from school in Liverpool. He was taken to hospital, where he was treated for his injuries, but the motive behind the attack was “not clear”.

At the time, Merseyside Police Chief Inspector Paul Court told the Liverpool ECHO that knife crime “isn’t a common occurrence” in the area.

In June, seven-year-old Katie Rough was stabbed in a park after school in York. Her killer, 15, was sentenced to life for manslaughter in November 2017.

In February 2017, a 16-year-old died after he was stabbed on his way home from school in Leeds.

January of the same year saw the death 15-year-old schoolboy Quamari Serunkuma-Barnes following a knife attack near Capital City Academy in Kensal Green, north London.

A 15-year-old boy was jailed for 14 years for the murder at the Old Bailey in September.