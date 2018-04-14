How A Spike In School Exclusions Could Be Fuelling Knife Crime In London

PA Archive/PA Images The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick launch a new Knife Crime Strategy to tackle the rise in knife crime across the capital

An explosion in teachers excluding “difficult” children may be driving the wave of violent youth crime across London, a leading education charity has said. Kiran Gill, chief executive of The Difference, said her research had uncovered a 40% rise in school exclusions in the UK over three years. Four London boroughs are among the 20 local councils excluding the most children. Pupil referral units (PRUs) - often the next destination for excluded children - were also in the grip of a staffing crisis and fast becoming “dangerous” places for young people, Gill said. Those known to social services, or suffering with mental health issues, are ten times more likely to be pushed out of mainstream education, according to The Difference, which focuses on social exclusion. Black Caribbean children are also four times over-represented in PRUs when compared to the national population’s ethnic breakdown, said Gill. For the first time, the murder rate in London has overtaken New York’s, with Scotland Yard launching 56 murder probes this year alone. At least 35 of those killed were stabbed to death in an epidemic of violent street crime among young people. Four people, including two teenagers, have been killed in the last week and Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick has said social media is partly to blame for fuelling the rise. But school exclusions are contributing to the spike in violence, said Gill. “Often these children are very vulnerable and actually they need more support from the best teachers,” she said. “They also need oversight and we need to make sure that they are safe.

shironosov via Getty Images

“Often, it is a safeguarding concern that might mean that the child is excluded - so for instance substance misuse, bringing a weapon to school, even things like violent behaviour are all indications that something is not safe or normal in a child’s life. “These children need an intervention that helps keep them safe but often they get less support and find themselves in a less regulated part of the sector.” Among the London boroughs that saw rises in school exclusions were Tower Hamlets, Barking and Dagenham, Islington and Haringey - areas which have have pockets of high levels of deprivation.

Knife crime The rise in knife crime across England and Wales as a whole

Gill said there were myriad new threats to child safety, including sexual exploitation, gang violence and radicalisation, and teachers are often unable to cope with their complexity. “I don’t think exclusion is the single root cause of offending but I do believe it is exacerbating safeguarding issues that can lead to offending and youth violence,” she said. Ofsted’s chief inspector Amanda Spielman, however, takes a more critical view of teachers’ decisions to exclude. She warned in her annual report that teachers were trying to “game” the system by “off-rolling” troublesome children on to home-schooling or to sub-contracted education. Often, under-pressure schools are making the move just before GCSEs in a bid to boost their league table standing, said Spielman.

Kiran Gill Kiran Gill, former teacher and chief executive of The Difference charity

Spielman also sounded the alarm about schools “encouraging” parents to home-school a difficult child - which one in five teachers does not know is illegal, according to government research Alison Ryan, senior policy adviser for the National Education Union, said a spike in exclusions could be partly explained by austerity and additional pressure on schools. She said: “We can’t deny there is a certain amount of really unhealthy practice around exclusions... there is some illegal practice, some negative use of exclusions and certainly questionable practice. “It is hard to get official figures around that.” She said NEU members had offered to work with the Department for Education on cutting down inappropriate exclusions, but added: “To tackle it you have to understand the drivers. “We have a hyper-accountability education system where schools are held accountable for so much often around a very narrow group of factors. So, when headteachers are trying to attract parents and new staff and to pass Ofsted, they are looking at their academic outcomes.” Some schools are prioritising academic children and quickly moving to exclude children with more complex needs before exams, said Ryan. “This is not all schools and it is a practice that we completely reject but there is a huge pressure on schools to maintain their results,” she said. “It’s not what education is about.” She added: “When you’re excluding a child because you are worried about the impact on academic results at the school then something is going badly wrong. We have to take a whole system approach that looks at what on earth is going on with the pressure on schools. “For heads, if they are seen to fail, their career is gone and they are removed.” Ryan agreed there was a correlation between knife crime and exclusions but said the extra pressure cuts were putting on schools made it harder for them to deal with the surrounding issues. “For the people who are going to be most vulnerable to knife crime... it will not be the first time they have acted out those feelings of frustration, anger or hopelessness. That would have happened earlier in education. “Education, at least a few years ago, would have been in a better place to deal with some of that. “There would have been greater services [pre-austerity] with whom schools would have been working. “It might not have been perfect but at least we would have been able to close some of the holes in the safety net. Ryan added austerity had left the system “creaking”. “It is the children and their families that bear the brunt of that, in terms of a whole number of issues, including knife crime. It is all related,” she said. Almost a quarter of the teachers who have qualified since 2011 have already moved on. Ryan said: “We have a huge recruitment and retention crisis in schools and it is difficult to meet the needs of kids who have a whole range of complex needs. “The capacity of schools to deal with kids at risk of exclusions as well as they could in the past is reducing.” The Care Quality Commission also found last year that children with mental health problems were being failed by the system. Youngsters needing treatment from the local NHS’ child and adolescent mental health service (CAMHS) are being left to wait for as long as 18 months. Meanwhile, schools are struggling to afford and recruit special educational needs (SEN) teams. Ryan added that with the rise of academies, which are free from local authority control, there was less “joined-up thinking” overall. She said: “We are seeing fewer people within SEN teams, we are seeing fewer support staff, we are seeing fewer teachers so the capacity to carry out these extracurricular jobs, to have these pastoral conversations, is definitely reducing... “If you have a kid with mental health problems and is acting out and he is at risk of exclusion, it is very difficult for them to get help at a local level.” Gill said government must fund more research into how to help children at risk of exclusion. “We haven’t invested as a country in exploring what works and how to effectively intervene,” she said.

School exclusions