Chilled Red Wine Is The Heatwave-Ready Drink You Never Knew You Needed

If you’re sick of sipping rosé this summer, listen up. Chilled red wine is touted to be the next big thing and as the UK braces itself for yet another bout of hot weather, we’re 100% getting behind it.

While a chilled red might sound like sacrilege, there are actually types of red wine which benefit from being cooled - and the great thing about them is they’re good to go straight from the fridge. No aerating or decanting needed.

Lidl’s Master of Wine, Richard Bampfield, explains: “Not just any red qualifies for chilling. Leave blockbuster Cabernets in the wine rack until autumn. What you want are light, fruity examples with lower alcohol and softer tannins. Time in the fridge will increase the freshness, so the wines taste juicier and even more appetising.”

He recommends Vin Art Villányi Portugieser (£6.99) which is best enjoyed after being chilled in the fridge for 30 minutes - and, let’s face it, is an absolute bargain.