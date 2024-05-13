The 1 Mistake Everyone Makes When Cleaning Chocolate From Sofas

urbazon via Getty Images

If you’re wondering how often I’ve had to clean chocolate from my sofa after a particularly indulgent cocoa-fulled binge-watch, the answer is “privacy is a basic human right.”

But if you’ve ever found yourself in a similar situation, you might have made the same mistake I did while cleaning it up ― ie wiping the sugary substance away with a soapy sponge and hoping it doesn’t stain.

According to Jason Vishnefske from Santa Barbara Chocolate, though, this is completely the wrong tactic ― we should all “Avoid rubbing the stain, as this can spread it further and embed it deeper into the fibres,” he warns.

Instead, our first step should be to “Begin by blotting the stain with a clean cloth or paper towel to remove as much excess chocolate as possible.“

Here are some of his other tips:



1) Use a soft-bristled brush or sponge

While it turns out I should never have swiped, I was right to use a soapy sponge, Vishnefske advises.

He says we should use a soft-bristled brush or sponge with diluted soapy water to tackle the issue ― but “Be careful not to oversaturate the fabric, as this can lead to water stains or damage to the upholstery.”

2) If all else fails, try vinegar

If absolutely nothing else is budging the stain, “Mix equal parts white vinegar and water, then dab the solution onto the stain with a cloth,” Vishnefske says. “Allow it to sit for a few minutes before blotting it up with a clean, damp cloth.”





3) Don’t want to whip out the Sarson’s? Stain removers might help

If blotting, soap, and vinegar still aren’t cutting it, you might want to try a commercial stain remover, the cocoa-cleaning expert says.

But in this case, you should test it on an inconspicuous area of your sofa first to ensure it doesn’t damage the fabric.

As a last resort, you can turn to professional cleaning, Vishnefske adds ― but hopefully, with all the tips above, you’ll be able to avoid a costly call-out.