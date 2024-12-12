I'm A Doctor ― This Eye Colour Change Can Reveal Heart Health Issues

simonkr via Getty Images

Around 59% of adults in the UK had raised cholesterol levels in 2021, the NHS says, with that figure reaching 74% among those aged between 45 and 64 ― and, unhelpfully, the condition doesn’t always have any clear symptoms.

The best way to tell where you’re at with your cholesterol levels is to get a blood test done.

With that said, sometimes high cholesterol can show up on your body, as is the case with yellow bumps around your eyes (xanthelasmas).

And in a recent TikTok, UK-based GP Dr Ahmed shared that another sign of high cholesterol can be seen in your iris colour too.

How does high cholesterol affect your eye colour?

Dr Ahmed explained that high cholesterol can create something called a “corneal arcus”.

This presents as a “very thin, white rim around the eye” which makes the outer part of your iris look extremely pale.

The American Academy of Opthalmology explains that the colour range can vary slightly, offering a “white, light grey, or blueish ring”.

Although they say this can be normal, especially for men and/or Black people, as they age, they add it’s likelier to be a sign of high cholesterol if you have a family history of the condition and/or are younger.

Still, you should see your GP if you notice the change because high cholesterol can be hard to spot and is important to monitor.

If you spot the pale ring, “obviously go and check and get a blood test, but also ask your family members like your mum or your dad, aunties or uncles if they’ve ever had high cholesterol that needed treatment,” Dr Ahmed advised, as the kind of cholesterol build-up that tends to create a corneal arcus usually runs in families.

Are there any other signs?

Aside from the yellow bumps around your eyes we mentioned earlier, those with high cholesterol ― and especially those whose cholesterol levels are higher thanks to the genetic familial hypercholesterolemia ― might also notice bumps on your tendons.

This is known as tendon xanthomata: it can appear on the knuckles, knees, or the Achilles tendon at the back of the ankles.

Speak to your doctor if you notice any of these symptoms.

The British Heart Foundation says you can get a genetic test if you think you or a family member has familial hypercholesterolemia, which is usually why you can see those symptoms.