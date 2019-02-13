Chris Eubank Just Destroyed A Little Boy's Dreams In One Tweet

Beyond the sniping, abuse and general craziness that comes with giving anyone in the world a platform, Twitter can sometimes actually be a nice place.

Motivational hashtags, pictures of sunsets and lots and lots of cute animals are just some of the more positive corners of the social media landscape.

So it was into this space that a young boy and aspiring sportsman named Zachary tentatively dipped a toe on Wednesday morning, when his father asked boxing legend Chris Eubank for some words of wisdom.