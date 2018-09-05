Chris Evans Backs Sara Cox To Replace Him On Radio 2 Breakfast Show

Chris Evans has backed Sara Cox to replace him on BBC Radio 2, when he makes the jump to Virgin Radio at the end of the year. On Monday, the DJ revealed that he will be leaving the UK’s most listened-to radio show in December, after eight years at the helm. He’s now told his listeners that he’s backing his regular stand-in presenter, Sara, to succeed him as host.

PA Wire/PA Images ﻿Chris announced he would be leaving after 8-years presenting the show

He said: “Why the heck not? She’s the regular sub, she’s a super sub, she’s the regular deputy. “Look, everybody here loves Sara. We all love Sara, she’s lovely to work with. We all adore her. And we know the listeners love her - you tell us, you tell me out on the street, you tell other people that work on the show and around the show.” He then pointed out that listeners have already made their opinion on who should replace him pretty clear, when Sara’s name began trending on Twitter immediately after his announcement. Chris also used the opportunity to deny there’d been a split between himself and the BBC over how much he was paid, adding: “It’s nothing to do with money, there is no rift here.”

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment ﻿Sara has been the regular stand in for Chris, as well as presenting her own evening sho