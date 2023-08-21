Chris Evans Shares Skin Cancer Diagnosis Live On His Radio Show

Chris Evans during an interview on This Morning earlier this year Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Radio presenter Chris Evans has disclosed that he’s been diagnosed with skin cancer.

The 57-year-old broadcaster gave an update on his health during Monday’s edition of his Virgin Radio breakfast show.

He assured his listeners that the cancer has been caught “so early” and he’s due to undergo treatment next month.

“It is a melanoma,” Chris said on air. “There’s this phrase called a malignant melanoma [...] that is a redundant phrase because if it is a melanoma it is malignant.

“But it’s been caught so early, just so you know, that it should be completely treatable.”

Chris, a running enthusiast, added: “[Treatment] will happen on 14 September. I can’t run for a month afterwards so I’m going to do nothing but run until then.”

Chris Evans running the London Marathon in 2019 Karwai Tang via Getty Images

The NHS website describes melanoma as a type of skin cancer that is caused by ultraviolet light, which comes from the sun.

“Surgery is the main treatment for melanoma, especially if it’s found early,” the website adds.

Chris previously expressed his concerns about skin cancer back in 2019, after a summer of particularly high temperatures.

At the time, he said he’d been advised by doctors he had “nothing to worry about”, but was told to be checked for the condition once a year due to his personal complexion.

Chris joined Virgin Radio in 2018, having fronted Radio 2’s breakfast show for eight years prior, with Zoe Ball taking over his slot.