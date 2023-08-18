Jamie Foxx Shares Health Update After His ‘Unexpected Dark Journey’

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jamie Foxx recently reflected on the health scare he experienced in April, describing that time period as an “unexpected dark journey.”

The Oscar winner discussed his health in an Instagram post on Wednesday, writing that he was beginning to “feel like myself.”

“It’s been an unexpected dark journey... but I can see the light,” he wrote in the caption of the post, which featured several photos of himself. “I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers.”

Foxx didn’t provide further details about his health or what led to his medical scare and hospitalisation. His family said in a statement in April that he had suffered a “medical complication” and that he was recovering.

In May, the actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, provided an update on her father’s recovery and called out false reports about his health status circulating online at the time.

“Sad to see how the media runs wild,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating.”

Although she didn’t say anything specific about his health status, she emphasised his recovery progress by adding: “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!”

From Left: Corinne Foxx and Jamie Foxx photographed together at the Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere on Dec. 13, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Foxx publicly addressed his health scare for the first time in a video he posted on Instagram last month.

“I cannot even begin to tell you ... how far it took me and how it brought me back,” he said. “I went through something that I thought I would never go through.”

The actor acknowledged that “a lot of people” wanted updates about his health status, but he explained that he didn’t want people to see him in less than top condition.

