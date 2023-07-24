Jamie Foxx Speaks Out About Hospitalisation For First Time In New Video To Fans

Jamie Foxx appears at the Miami Open in Florida on March 30. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Jamie Foxx publicly addressed his recent health scare for the first time in a video posted to Instagram on Saturday.

“I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back,” the Academy Award winner told his fans and supporters.

Advertisement

“I went through something that I thought I would never go through.”

The Django Unchained actor did not specify what it was that landed him in the hospital back in April, when his family said that he had suffered a “medical complication”.

In the weeks that followed, Jamie’s daughter Corinne Foxx and friend Kevin Hart shared updates on his recovery, but kept the details vague.

In his new video, Jamie acknowledged that “a lot of people” wanted to hear about his status.

“To be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that, man,” he said. “I wanted you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show.”

Advertisement

He added that he didn’t want fans to see him “with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through”.

At the time he was first hospitalised, Jamie’s family said that “due to quick action and great care”, he was “already on his way to recovery”, asking fans for “prayers and privacy”.