Jamie Foxx Cracks A Smile From Boat In First Public Appearance Since Hospitalisation

Jamie Foxx waved to onlookers as he passed by on a boat in his first public appearance since suffering what his family described as a “medical complication” earlier this year.

Foxx, in a video shared by TMZ, cracked a smile as he traveled on the Chicago River on Sunday.

The appearance marks the first time that Foxx has been spotted in public following his hospitalisation in April that sparked an outpour of support from celebrities at the time.

The actor has since been “doing well” and “in really, really good shape and spirits,” actor John Boyega and film producer Datari Turner shared with People last month.

The public sighting comes over two months after Foxx showed supporters love and shared that he was “feeling blessed” in his first Instagram post since his hospitalization.

Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx updated fans in May regarding the actor and said that he had been recuperating and out of the hospital for weeks.

“In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday!” she declared.

Foxx has a number of movies coming out over the summer including the release of the sci-fi comedy film “They Cloned Tyrone” and the comedy film “Strays.”

The actor was hospitalised while he was in Georgia filming “Back in Action,” which is also set to star Cameron Diaz.