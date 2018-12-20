Chris Evans Confirms He’s Said ‘Yes’ To Next Year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

Less than a week since Stacey Dooley lifted the glitterball trophy , Chris has revealed he has been in talks with producers of the BBC dance show about taking part in 2019.

Not only is the 52-year-old presenter jumping ship from the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show to Virgin Radio, but he’s also claimed he’s said yes to next year’s ‘ Strictly Come Dancing ’.

Next year is shaping up to be a busy twelve months for Chris Evans .

Appearing on Wednesday night’s ‘The One Show’, host Alex Jones asked him: “If rumours are to be believed, Chris Evans, you probably won’t have time to do panto next year. Can you deny or confirm that you will be on Strictly?”

Chris replied: “Well, I have said yes, I have said yes.”

He then joked that he only wants to take part in the show so his wife, Natasha Shishmanian, can have front row seats: “So you and my wife can go and have a great time and I will be terrified backstage.”

While he’s yet to sign on the dotted line, Chris did confirm that he had a meeting with Strictly’s commissioning editor, Joe Wallace, who warned him “it’s not as easy as maybe you imagine it will be”.

Chris added: “I think what’s funny about it, everyone puts it off and tries and keep it a secret. No, announce now, we’re doing it now.”

Chris isn’t the only big name linked to next year’s series. Alan Carr has also confirmed he has been approached by bosses — but there’s one thing stopping him from taking part.