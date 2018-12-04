Chris Grayling's Stint As Transport Secretary Mauled By MPs In Damning Report

MPs have given a damning verdict of Chris Grayling’s tenure as transport secretary, saying he should have been more proactive in preventing this year’s train timetable chaos.

In a scathing report about timetable changes in May, the Transport Select Committee said the “chaotic rollout” of changes to services in May should be the catalyst for “genuine change” for people who rely on the railways.

The committee said passengers most affected by the delays and cancellations should receive a discount on 2019 tickets.

The MPs said the minister could not absolve himself of all responsibility for the chaos, although it acknowledged Grayling was not fully informed of the serious problems caused by the changes.

Last week’s announcement that rail fares will increase by an average of 3.1% added “insult to passengers’ injury”, said Lilian Greenwood, who chairs the committee.

She added: “It is extraordinary, and totally unacceptable, that no-one took charge of the situation and acted to avert the May timetabling crisis.

“Instead of experiencing the benefits of much-needed investment in our railways, around one in five passengers experienced intensely inconvenient and costly disruption to their daily lives.

“There was extraordinary complacency about protecting the interests of passengers, who were very badly let down”.