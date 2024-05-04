Chris Hemsworth Makes Rare Comment About Brother Liam’s Relationship With Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth pictured in 2013 Kevin Winter via Getty Images

If Thor is going to say something publicly about a family member’s private life, he’s going to keep it Loki.

Advertisement

During the interview, the Avengers alum was asked if he was upset that his brother got the leading role in The Last Song instead of him.

The question was a loaded one, being that Miley and Liam met and quickly began dating on the set of the 2010 film — which led to an on-and-off relationship that spanned about a decade.

In response to the question, the Thor: Ragnarok star was quick to say “no” — but couldn’t help but make a crack about how much of an impact that movie had on his brother.

“The world — Liam’s life would’ve been very different without The Last Song, right?” Chris quipped.

Miley Cyrus at the 2024 Grammys VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Advertisement

Miley and the Hunger Games alum first began dating in 2009. The two got engaged for the first time in 2012, when she was just 19 and Liam was 22.

They then split in 2013 before eventually rekindling things in 2016. The couple announced they were engaged for a second time later that year, and tied the knot in December 2018. By August 2019, the two had split for good.

It is speculated that Miley’s 2023 hit Flowers was about the joy of being single after her long romance with her ex-husband.

Chris’ joke about his brother’s love life wasn’t the only time his famous sibling was mentioned during his Vanity Fair interview.

The Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star also revealed that his brother was cast as Thor in the MCU before him, and that initially he was “a little jealous, maybe”.

Advertisement

“Then when I was allowed to re-audition, it was when he was out of the picture,” Chris said.