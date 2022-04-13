Mike Kemp via Getty Images

Chris Mason has been appointed the new BBC political editor, succeeding Laura Kuenssberg.

Mason, 41, has been with the BBC since 2002 and has held a series of political reporting roles including on the Newscast podcast and BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions?

Advertisement

He is also well known for effortlessly filling time on broadcast while waiting for late night by-election results.

Mason will take up the position, arguably one of the most important and influential jobs in British media, in May.

Advertisement

He saw off several other high profile contenders for the job, reported to have included Sky News’ Sophy Ridge and ITV deputy political editor Anushka Asthana.

Laura Kuenssberg left the post of political editor earlier this month David M. Benett via Getty Images

Mason said: “What a tremendous privilege to take on what, for me, is the most extraordinary job in British broadcasting and journalism.

Advertisement

“I clamber upon the shoulders of giants like Laura, Nick [Robinson] and Andrew [Marr] with a smattering of trepidation and a shedload of excitement and enthusiasm.”

“To lead the best team of journalists in the business on the best news patch of the lot is something I’d never even dared dream of. I can’t wait to get started.”

Mason has also previously served as a BBC Radio 5 Live’s political reporter and spent two years in Brussels as Europe Correspondent.

Kuenssberg announced she was stepping down as the BBC’s political editor after seven years in December, vacating her post earlier this month.

Advertisement

At the time, Kuenssberg, who was the first woman to hold the role, said of her decision to step down: “I’ve been so lucky to do the best daily reporting job in the business, with the best colleagues anyone could wish for. It’s been incredible to occupy the chair during a time of such huge change and to try to make sense of it for our viewers, listeners and readers online.

“I’ll miss the daily drama, and our wonderful team in Westminster, immensely. But after nearly seven years and what feels like decades’ worth of headlines, it’s time for the next move.”

She described it as “a genuine honour and real thrill to be working with an amazing team” on the show, which she will begin fronting in September.

Kuenssberg sent her congratulations to Mason on Twitter, writing: “Huge congrats and welcome to the best daily job in the business, to colleague, great friend and of course #newscaster @ChrisMasonBBC.”

Huge congrats and welcome to the best daily job in the business, to colleague, great friend and of course #newscaster @ChrisMasonBBC — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) April 13, 2022

Of her successor as political editor, the BBC’s interim director of BBC News Jonathan Munro said: “Chris has been an exceptional correspondent in an extraordinary time for British politics.

“His calm, incisive analysis and signature candid style have been invaluable for audiences when navigating complex stories.