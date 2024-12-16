We Can't Stop Watching These Beautifully Joyful Clips Of Chris McCausland's Strictly Win

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell are this year's Strictly Come Dancing winners BBC

Strictly Come Dancing came to an emotional end over the weekend, when comedian Chris McCausland made TV history with his victory.

Earlier this year, Chris became the first blind celebrity to ever take part in Strictly, making it all the way to the final after winning over viewers.

In Saturday night’s grand finale, he faced stiff competition fromLove Island finalist Tasha Ghouri, JLS singer JB Gill and comedy actor Sarah Hadland.

But the comic well and his professional partner Dianne Buswell well and truly pulled it out of the bag on the night, even scoring a perfect score for their final routine, a Waltz to the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic You’ll Never Walk Alone.

And in the end, it was Chris and Dianne who proved to be the public’s favourites, and wound up lifting the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

Chris and Dianne celebrate their victory with the rest of the Strictly cast BBC

“I know no one went home in the first week, but I thought I still could,” an emotional Chris quipped to Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman after his win.

“This is for her,” Chris said of his dance partner. “And it’s for everyone out there that thought, or got told, that they couldn’t do something.”

He added: “It just shows, with opportunity and support and determination, anything can happen.”

As the credits rolled, Chris and Dianne were lifted onto the shoulders of the rest of the Strictly cast, in what was undoubtedly a TV highlight of 2024.

While Strictly may be over for another series, there’s still a lot for fans to look forward to.

On Saturday night, the show will mark 20 years on the air with an anniversary special that will see former contestants and dancers celebrating some of its biggest ever moments.

Then, on Christmas Day, there’s also a festive special featuring six brand new celebrities vying for the Silver Star trophy.