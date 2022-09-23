Treasury Minister Dunked On For Premature Celebration Of Rising Pound

Chief secretary to the Treasury Chris Philp. Victoria Jones via PA Wire/PA Images

The chief secretary to the Treasury has faced online ridicule after celebrating the rise in the pound – just before it repeatedly dropped to a 37-year low.

Chris Philp, second in command to chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, seemed thrilled as sterling rose against the US dollar briefly as his boss unveiled his mini-budget.

Advertisement

He tweeted: “Great to see sterling strengthening on the back of the new UK Growth Plan.”

Great to see sterling strengthening on the back of the new UK Growth Plan https://t.co/Ec8tgXkgKd — Chris Philp (@CPhilpOfficial) September 23, 2022

But once the markets digested what amounted to tax cuts costing up to £45 billion annually, the currency went in reverse.

At its lowest point on Friday afternoon £1 could buy just 1.0896 US dollars – the worst exchange rate for Britons since 1985.

It was a drop of over 3%, and means the pound has lost more than 7% of its value against the dollar in just a month.

Advertisement

Twitter was in unforgiving mood.

update: sterling has fallen to a fresh 37-year low against dollar of $1.11 https://t.co/FDPZC92zSh — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) September 23, 2022

Thank God we've got such a fine mind in the Treasury https://t.co/7ORAlGsAHS — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) September 23, 2022

READER: the pound dropped to a nearly 40 year low against the dollar today and continues to fall https://t.co/xY1bfIjlC0 pic.twitter.com/854EhlDbLx — Paula Sherriff 🧡🌹 (@paulasherriff) September 23, 2022

And what would you say, Mr Philp, if you saw sterling go the other way? https://t.co/Ot3D8o3koU — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) September 23, 2022

Advertisement

He still hasn’t deleted this. https://t.co/suz6r2jLOd — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) September 23, 2022

This from the UK Treasury chief secretary this morning before the #Trussonomics announcement has not aged well.



Four hours later and the pound has crashed below $1.10 to its lowest level in 37 years. Still falling. https://t.co/V4AWiZ1LSQ pic.twitter.com/Lj4ZO3dfUD — Dave Keating (@DaveKeating) September 23, 2022

This is the *Chief Secretary to the Treasury* 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/H1dufqJkWZ — Steve Peers (@StevePeers) September 23, 2022

This is why Kwarteng’s “I don’t comment on market movements” is a smarter line. https://t.co/T9xH9xTfsi — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) September 23, 2022

Advertisement

Appearing on the BBC later, Philp said the markets will see that the government has a “credible and responsible” economic plan

He told BBC Radio 4’s PM programme: “I think when the chancellor sets out his medium-term fiscal plan, which includes getting debt to GDP falling, then I think markets and others will see that we have a credible and responsible plan.”.

He also insisted the government has a “plan” to drive up GDP by 1% on current forecasts every year.

“I have every confidence that the objective we set out, the extra 1%, will be delivered. We’re not hoping, we’ve got a plan to do it.”

Philp rejected the idea that the government has abandoned the cautious approach to the public finances taken by previous Tory administrations.

Using more than £70 billion of increased borrowing, Kwarteng on Friday set out a package which included abolishing the top rate of income tax for the highest earners.

Advertisement

He cut stamp duty for homebuyers, and brought forward a cut to the basic rate of income tax, to 19p in the pound, a year early, to April, as part of tax cuts costing up to £45 billion annually.