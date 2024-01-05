PoliticsRishi SunakClimate ChangeChris Skidmore

Tory MP Chris Skidmore Quits With Blast At Rishi Sunak Over 'Climate Crisis'

"I can no longer stand by," says former minister, who causes another by-election headache for the prime minister.
Graeme Demianyk
By 

News Editor, HuffPost UK

Chris Skidmore: “The climate crisis that we face is too important to politicise or to ignore.”
Future Publishing via Getty Images

Tory MP Chris Skidmore has said he will resign the Conservative whip and stand down as an MP “as soon as possible” as he blasted Rishi Sunak’s record on climate change.

The former energy minister triggers a by-election for his Kingswood seat in Gloucestershire as he quit in protest at plans to issue more oil and gas licences,

He argued new legislation called the offshore petroleum licensing bill “would in effect allow more frequent new oil and gas licences and the increased production of new fossil fuels in the North Sea”.

“I can no longer stand by,” he said on X. “The climate crisis that we face is too important to politicise or to ignore.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Graeme Demianyk - News Editor, HuffPost UK

News Editor, HuffPost UK

