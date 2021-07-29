Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have shocked Selling Sunset fans by revealing they are dating. The pair confirmed their surprise romance on Wednesday after she posted a series of loved-up picture on them on a yacht in Capri in Italy with their co-stars. Former US soap actor Chrishell and Oppenheim group boss Jason, who both appear on the Netflix’s hit property reality show, can be seen cosying up to one another during a day at sea. Sharing the snaps on Instagram, Chrishell wrote: “The JLo effect,” appearing to reference recent pictures of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on a yacht after rekindling their romance.

Selling Sunset co-star Mary Fitzgerald, who previously dated Jason, commented: “Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!” Her husband Romain Bonnet wrote: “So happy for you guys ! Finally people will stop with Jason and Mary hopefully.” Jason’s brother and business partner Brett added: “Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy.” Gleb Savchenko, who Chrishell danced with during her stint on the US version of Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, also commented: “The best love you both so much!!!!!!” Chrishell’s rep later confirmed the relationship to People, saying “they are happily together”.

Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause have confirmed they are dating