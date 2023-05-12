Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim Responds To Ex-Girlfriend Chrishell Stause's Wedding News

Chrishell Stause and G Flip Phillip Faraone via Getty Images

Earlier this week, the real estate agent and reality star revealed she’d tied the knot with her partner, Australian musician G Flip, after around a year of dating.

She made the announcement in an Instagram post, with Jason quickly offering his congratulations in the comments.

“I am SO excited for this!! You and G are the most inspiring couple and the affection between you both is so pure,” he wrote.

“I love you two tons and am so lucky to have you both in my life. Congrats!”

Jason Oppenheim Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Jason isn’t the only member of the Selling Sunset cast to wish Chrishell and G Flip well on their recent nuptials.

Chelsea Lazkani commented: “I’m not crying, I’m not crying, I’m not crying!! I love you guys so much. Congratulations.”

Meanwhile, Emma Hernan agreed: “I’M DYING! I’ve been waiting for this post all day!!! Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched! Watching your love is like watching the best love story in the world! I love you both to the [moon] and back! CONGRATULATIONS.”

Chrishell said of her news: “Love doesn’t always go as planned… sometimes it’s immeasurably better.”

Praising her new spouse, she added: “If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest and most talented hard working people out there.”

G Flip replied: “My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this [is the] cutest little edit. You make me so happy, thank you.”

Chrishell Stause and G Flip made one of their first joint media appearances together at last year's MTV Movie & TV Awards Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Chrishell first revealed that she and G Flip were an item last year.

She was previously married to US actor Justin Hartley until they went their separate ways in 2019.

Following this, she dated Dancing With The Stars professional Keo Motsepe, who she met while competing on the show, and her Selling Sunset colleague Jason Oppenheim.

Chrishell first met G Flip on the set of their music video, Get Me Outta Here, with the pair beginning a relationship shortly afterwards.