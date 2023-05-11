Chrishell Stause Reveals That She And Partner G Flip Are Now Married

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has revealed she’s married her partner of one year, musician G Flip.
In the early hours of Thursday morning, Chrishell shared an Instagram post featuring a montage of her relationship with the Australian singer, including some wedding pictures.
“Love doesn’t always go as planned… sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” she wrote.
Praising her new spouse, Chrishell added: “If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there.”
Including a plug for G Flip’s new single Be Your Man – which is included in her post – Chrishell concluded: “I love you so much.”
G Flip replied in the comments: “My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this [is the] cutest little edit. You make me so happy, thank you.”
Chrishell first revealed that she and G Flip were an item last year.
She was previously married to US actor Justin Hartley until they went their separate ways in 2019.
Following this, she dated Dancing With The Stars professional Keo Motsepe, who she met while competing on the show, and her Selling Sunset colleague Jason Oppenheim.
Chrishell first met G Flip on the set of their music video, Get Me Outta Here, with the pair beginning a relationship shortly afterwards.
She later confirmed the new relationship in May 2022, describing her new partner as an “extremely talented musician” and “someone that’s very important to me”.