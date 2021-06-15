Chrissy Teigen Apologises For Vicious Past Tweets: 'There Is Simply No Excuse'

Chrissy Teigen has vowed to seek “self-improvement and change” after weeks of controversy over her past comments on social media. The model and cookbook author published a Medium blog post on Monday night, in which she acknowledged having experienced the “crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past”. “There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets,” Chrissy wrote. “My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor.” “I was a troll, full stop,” she added. “And I am so sorry.”

Chrissy’s latest comments come about a month after Courtney Stodden accused her of routinely bullying them online. The reality star recalled old tweets sent by Chrissy in 2011 in which she told the then-16-year-old to kill themself. “She wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself,” they told The Daily Beast in May. “Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die.’” Just days after Courtney made the allegations, Chrissy apologised in a Twitter thread. “I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be,” she wrote at the time. “I was an insecure, attention seeking troll.” Earlier this month, Netflix confirmed she’d dropped out of a planned appearance on the series Never Have I Ever amid the controversy.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Chrissy Teigen