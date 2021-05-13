Chrissy Teigen Apologises For Harassing A Teenage Courtney Stodden

Chrissy Teigen has apologised to media personality Courtney Stodden for bullying them online a decade ago. Courtney, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, became famous as a teenager, after marrying actor Doug Hutchison in 2011, when Courtney was 16 and Doug was 50. At the time, Chrissy Teigen allegedly bullied Courtney on Twitter and sent them messages urging the model to kill themself. On Wednesday night, Chrissy – who is married to singer John Legend – publicly apologised and said she is “ashamed and completely embarrassed”.

Emma McIntyre via Getty Images Chrissy Teigen

The 35-year-old tweeted: “Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bullshit in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. “I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behaviour but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. “These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!”

Michael Tullberg via Getty Images Courtney Stodden pictured in 2019

Chrissy, who recently returned to Twitter after taking a break due to being unable to handle “negativity” on the platform, added: “I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologise. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am. “And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago.”

Courtney later said on Instagram that they accepted Chrissy’s apology, but noted that it may be an attempt at limiting damage to her reputation rather than a sincere attempt to make up for the bullying. “I accept her apology and forgive her,” they said. “But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter. “All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realising her ‘wokeness’ is a broken record.”