Chrissy Teigen has heaped praise on Meghan Markle, revealing the Duchess of Sussex got in contact with her after they both spoke out about their experiences of pregnancy loss last year.
In October 2020, Chrissy revealed on social media that she had lost the child she was expecting with husband John Legend, receiving public support from a number of celebrity friends at the time.
A month later, Meghan penned an essay for the New York Times, in which she shared for the first time that she’d also suffered a recent miscarriage.
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live this week, Chrissy was asked whether she’d had any contact with Meghan, with the media personality praising the “wonderful” Duchess for her kindness.
“Yeah,” Chrissy told presenter Andy Cohen. “She’s been so kind to me ever since we connected. She had written to me about baby Jack. But yeah, she is really wonderful and so kind – just as kind as everyone says she is.”
Of the media’s treatment of Meghan, Chrissy continued: “That’s why you look at everything and you’re like, ‘My God, what is absolutely wrong with people that they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy?’, when it’s just as simple as them being as kind as everyone says they are.”
Since stepping down from their roles as senior royals last year, Meghan and Prince Harry now reside in LA with their son, Archie.
Meghan is now pregnant with a baby girl and was forced to miss Prince Philip’s funeral last week after being advised by a doctor not to fly.
