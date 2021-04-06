Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Productions has announced its first Netflix series, following the couple’s deal with the streaming service.
Entitled Heart Of Invictus, the docuseries will follow athletes as they prepare for the 2022 Invictus Games, of which Harry is a patron.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a major deal with Netflix last year after setting up their own production company Archewell Productions.
As well as following the preparation of group of competitors who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses, Heart Of Invictus will also take a look at how the games are organised.
Prince Harry will appear in the show and will also serve as executive producer.
He said in a statement: “Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve.
“This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.
“As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.”
After Harry and Meghan’s Netflix deal was announced, the couple said they would be producing “content that informs but also gives hope,” from documentaries and scripted series, to features and children’s programming.
Barack and Michelle Obama previously landed a similar deal with Netflix in 2018.
The Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground Production, has gone on to release the Oscar-nominated film American Factory, as well as documentaries Crip Camp and Becoming, the latter of which served as a companion piece to the former first lady’s autobiography.
Following the announcement of Heart Of Invictus, Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer of Netflix, said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Archewell Productions team are building an ambitious slate that reflects the values and causes they hold dear.
“From the moment I met them, it’s been clear that the Invictus Games hold a very special place in their hearts, and I couldn’t be happier that their first series for Netflix will showcase that for the world in a way never seen before.”