Michelle Obama has weighed in on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s troubling revelations about the British royal family last week.

The former first lady was asked during a conversation with Access Hollywood for her thoughts on the fallout from Oprah Winfrey’s interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“My hope is that when I think about what they’re going through, I think about the importance of family, and I just pray that there is forgiveness and there is clarity and love and resolve at some point in time,” Michelle said.