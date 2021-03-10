Beyoncé Praises 'Inspiring' Meghan Markle In Show Of Support After Oprah Interview

Beyoncé has said she’s been inspired by Meghan Markle as the singer became the latest celebrity to support the Duchess of Sussex following her TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Meghan and her husband Prince Harry made a series of bombshell revelations about their life as royals in the two-hour broadcast.
The interview saw Meghan candidly opening up about feeling suicidal during her time as part of the Royal Family, and revealing that one family member had expressed racist concerns over their son Archie’s skin colour.
As Meghan’s comments continue to make headlines the world over, Beyoncé has posted a message of support for her on her website.
Alongside a picture of the pair meeting in London at the 2019 European premiere of The Lion King, the singer wrote: “Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”
Beyoncé is one of many high-profile figures to publicly support Meghan and Harry following their interview, which aired in the US on Sunday night.
Meghan’s friend Serena Williams was among the stars to speak up for the couple as the revelations came to light, praising her “selfless and noble” friend.
“Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced,” the tennis champion said. “I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of colour to minimise us, to break us down and demonise us.”
On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Meghan and Harry’s interview and said the issues raised were concerning and would be addressed privately.
