Beyoncé Praises 'Inspiring' Meghan Markle In Show Of Support After Oprah Interview

Getty Meghan Markle and Beyoncé at the premiere of The Lion King in 2019

Alongside a picture of the pair meeting in London at the 2019 European premiere of The Lion King, the singer wrote: “Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you.” Beyoncé is one of many high-profile figures to publicly support Meghan and Harry following their interview, which aired in the US on Sunday night.

CBS/PA Media Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey during their US TV interview

Meghan’s friend Serena Williams was among the stars to speak up for the couple as the revelations came to light, praising her “selfless and noble” friend﻿. “Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced,” the tennis champion said. “I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of colour to minimise us, to break us down and demonise us.” On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Meghan and Harry’s interview and said the issues raised were concerning and would be addressed privately.