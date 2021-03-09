Buckingham Palace Has Finally Responded To The Harry And Meghan Interview

Buckingham Palace has said it is “saddened” by claims made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their bombshell interview with Oprah, saying the issues raised around race are “concerning” and “will be addressed by the family privately”.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the palace said it is “saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan”.
It added: “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.
“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”
After several weeks of headlines and much anticipation, the interview finally aired in the US on Sunday night and provided a number of revelations more explosive than anyone could have imagined.
A little more than a year after they decided they would step back from the royal family, the couple sat down with Oprah to put their side of the story forward and reveal what was really going on behind closed palace doors.
Meghan detailed a series of allegations of racism by members of the Royal Family, including “concerns and conversations” about how dark the colour of Archie’s skin might be when he was born.
Meghan refused to name the member of the royal family but said that conversations were relayed to Prince Harry.
“I think that would be very damaging to them,” she said.
It was later reported the individual was not the Queen or Prince Philip but their identity remains otherwise unknown.
Meghan told Oprah that she had contemplated suicide at the height of her crisis in the monarchy.
“You were having suicidal thoughts?” Oprah asked during the two-hour interview.
“Yes. It was very clear and very scary,” Meghan said. “I just didn’t see a solution.”
Shadow education secretary Kate Green said on Monday the allegations were “really distressing”.
Speaking to Sky News, she added: “And if there are allegations of racism, I would expect them to be treated by the palace with the utmost seriousness and fully investigated.”
Useful websites and helplines
Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393.
Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).
CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58, and a webchat service.
The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk
Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0808 801 0525 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.