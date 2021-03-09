Buckingham Palace Has Finally Responded To The Harry And Meghan Interview

Buckingham Palace has said it is “saddened” by claims made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their bombshell interview with Oprah, saying the issues raised around race are “concerning” and “will be addressed by the family privately”.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the palace said it is “saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan”.

It added: “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

After several weeks of headlines and much anticipation, the interview finally aired in the US on Sunday night and provided a number of revelations more explosive than anyone could have imagined.

A little more than a year after they decided they would step back from the royal family, the couple sat down with Oprah to put their side of the story forward and reveal what was really going on behind closed palace doors.

Meghan detailed a series of allegations of racism by members of the Royal Family, including “concerns and conversations” about how dark the colour of Archie’s skin might be when he was born.