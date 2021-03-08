Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won support from famous faces on both sides of the Atlantic after their interview with Oprah Winfrey aired in the US on Sunday night.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of bombshell revelations about their life in the two-hour broadcast.
The interview saw Meghan candidly opening up about feeling suicidal during her time as part of the Royal Family, and revealing that one family member expressed racist concerns over their son Archie’s skin colour.
Harry also revealed that his father, Prince Charles, stopped takin calls from him following the couple’s decision to step back from the Royal Family, and addressed claims of a feud between himself and his brother Prince William.
Meghan’s friend Serena Williams was among the high-profile names to speak up for the couple as the revelations came to light, praising her “selfless and noble” pal.
“Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced,” the tennis champion said. “I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of colour to minimise us, to break us down and demonise us.
Poet Amanda Gorman, who rose to global prominence after reading at Joe Biden’s inauguration earlier this year, tweeted: “Meghan was the Crown’s greatest opportunity for change, regeneration, and reconciliation in a new era.
“They didn’t just maltreat her light―they missed out on it.”
Bernice King, the youngest child of the late civil rights activist Martin Luther King, tweeted: “Royalty is not a shield from the devastation and despair of racism. I’m grateful that #MeghanMarkle is still here.”
Musical spoken word artist George The Poet tweeted that he “loves Meghan and Harry”, while Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause said: “So happy Meghan got her voice back after having it silenced. Her voice is one we need more of.”
Other stars including Jada Pinkett Smith, Good Morning Britain presenter Alex Beresford and actor Leslie Jordan, who said he “had Meghan’s back”, also showed support for the couple online.
Alex’s Good Morning Britain colleague Susanna Reid also derided fellow host Piers Morgan over his lack of sympathy for the Duchess, after he dismissed her comments about the suicidal feelings she had experienced.
