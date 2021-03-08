Prince Harry Says Prince Charles ‘Stopped Taking His Calls’ Following Discussions About Royal Family Exit

Prince Harry has revealed Prince Charles “stopped taking his calls” following discussions about his exit from the royal family. The Duke of Sussex made the revelation during his and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in the US on Sunday night. Harry revealed that his father had asked him to put his and Meghan Markle’s plans to leave “in writing,” which he did, but the future king was still unhappy with Harry’s decision. “I took matters into my own hands,” Harry told Oprah. “It was like, ‘I need to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody. It’s really sad that it’s got to this point, but I’ve got to do something for my own mental health, my wife’s and for Archie’s as well,’ because I could see where this was headed.”

Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Later in the interview, Harry admitted he felt “let down” by his father, who went through a similar situation with Harry and Prince William’s mother, Princess Diana of Wales. “He knows what pain feels like, and Archie’s his grandson,” Harry said. “But at the same time, of course I will always love him. But there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship.” Harry also addressed rumours of a rift with his brother, Prince William, after he and Meghan officially stepped back from the royal family for a life of service in Los Angeles. William reportedly felt that Harry was abandoning his sense of duty and birthright, but Harry shot down rumours that he and his older sibling were still feuding.

Getty Prince Harry talked about his relationship with his father Prince Charles, and brother Prince William