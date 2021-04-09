Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Pay Tribute To Prince Philip: 'You Will Be Greatly Missed'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honoured Prince Philip on their foundation’s website on Friday, hours after the news broke that Harry’s grandfather had died at 99. “Thank you for your service,” read a statement on the Archewell Foundation’s site. “You will be greatly missed.”

Archewell

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who do not have active social media accounts anymore, joined the rest of the royal family in remembering the Duke of Edinburgh through a website tribute. The royal family’s main site went dark shortly after news of Philip’s death was announced. It also included a photo and a statement on behalf of members of the royal family and Queen Elizabeth, who was married to Philip for over 70 years. “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the announcement said. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.” “Further announcements will be made in due course,” the statement continued. “The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Royal Family website

Prince William and Kate Middleton also changed their Twitter images and Twitter header photos to mark Philip’s passing, as did Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s Clarence House and The Royal Family’s main account:

Kensington Royal/Twitter A shot of Prince William and Kate Middleton's Twitter account changes.

Clarence House/Twitter Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's Twitter account changed as well.

Royal Family/Twitter The Royal Family's tribute to the late Prince Philip.