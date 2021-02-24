Chrissy Teigen's Response To Being Unfollowed On Twitter By Joe Biden Is Delightfully NSFW

After being famously blocked by Donald Trump on Twitter since 2017, Chrissy Teigen has taken matters into her own hands with Joe Biden.

Just a month after asking the new US president to follow her on the social media platform (he obliged), the model and author has done a full 180 and requested that he now unfollow her.

It seems Chrissy felt like she couldn’t be her truest (sweary) self as one of the few people that Joe Biden’s @POTUS account followed.

On Tuesday she made a cheeky request to the commander-in-chief, tweeting: “I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!”