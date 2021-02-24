Chrissy Teigen's Response To Being Unfollowed On Twitter By Joe Biden Is Delightfully NSFW

After being famously blocked by Donald Trump on Twitter since 2017, Chrissy Teigen has taken matters into her own hands with Joe Biden.
Just a month after asking the new US president to follow her on the social media platform (he obliged), the model and author has done a full 180 and requested that he now unfollow her.
It seems Chrissy felt like she couldn’t be her truest (sweary) self as one of the few people that Joe Biden’s @POTUS account followed.
On Tuesday she made a cheeky request to the commander-in-chief, tweeting: “I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!”
Shortly after her tongue-in-cheek request, the POTUS account apparently obliged and stopped following her. Cue a seriously NSFW (Not Safe For The Whitehouse) response...
Chrissy also shared screenshots of the POTUS Twitter account, showing that the number of those followed by Joe Biden’s official account dropped from 13 to 12.
Although it’s unclear exactly why Chrissy felt she couldn’t “flourish” as one of the rare few followed by the president, Twitter had its theories...
Others offered their opinions as to why the US president followed her in the first place...
Chrissy’s Twitter relationship with Biden’s started on 20 January when she posted a simple “hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz.”
The US star was blocked by then-president Donald Trump after trolling him and finally tweeting, “Lolllllll no one likes you” in July 2017.