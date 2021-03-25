Chrissy Teigen has announced that she’s leaving Twitter. The model and cookbook author – whose candid and unfiltered social media presence has been a major part of her personal brand – tweeted on Wednesday night that she was leaving the platform because of the effect it was having on her well-being. “For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends,” she wrote in a Twitter thread. “But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Chrissy Teigen in February 2020

“I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not,” she continued. Chrissy has been known to call out and fire back at fans who criticise her. Her posts to her enormous fan base – which includes more than 13.7 million followers – often receive cruel and vitriolic responses. “My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!” she added. “I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter. No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised.” Her account was deactivated shortly afterwards. Earlier this week, Chrissy faced backlash from fans for announcing a collaboration with Kris Jenner on a line of cleaning products. People accused her of being a sellout.

Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images Chrissy with her husband, Grammy-winning musician John Legend