    • 21/05/2018 11:43 BST | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Chrissy Teigen Roasted John Legend For Going Back To Work Days After Son's Birth

    Double standards?

    Chrissy Teigen knows only too well how parenting choices can get criticised relentlessly on social media. 

    Having been shamed before for going out on a date night with Legend shortly after giving birth to their first child two-year-old Luna, Teigen decided to call out the double standard when her husband John Legend attended the Billboard Music Awards last night [20 May] just days after welcoming their second child, Miles. 

    Teigen shared a photo of herself watching Legend at the BBMAs while sat on the sofa at home. “Wow didn’t you just have a baby John smh [shaking my head] go take care of it!” Teigen tweeted on 20 May. “Disgusting!”

    Teigen’s fans enjoyed the tweet, joking sarcastically with her about other times she has been shamed as a parent, by people who don’t personally know her. 

    Teigen also tweeted a video of her daughter Luna from the sofa, as they watched Legend give a shoutout to his family at home. “She is uhhhh not thrilled with this tribute,” the mum wrote. 

    Teigen totally rocks motherhood. 

