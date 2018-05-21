Chrissy Teigen knows only too well how parenting choices can get criticised relentlessly on social media.

Having been shamed before for going out on a date night with Legend shortly after giving birth to their first child two-year-old Luna, Teigen decided to call out the double standard when her husband John Legend attended the Billboard Music Awards last night [20 May] just days after welcoming their second child, Miles.

Teigen shared a photo of herself watching Legend at the BBMAs while sat on the sofa at home. “Wow didn’t you just have a baby John smh [shaking my head] go take care of it!” Teigen tweeted on 20 May. “Disgusting!”