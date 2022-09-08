The developments in Downing Street this week might have felt unescapable, but over on the other side of the pond, it seems some of our US friends need a little helping hand keeping up.
Chrissy Teigen took to the internet on Wednesday after learning Liz Truss had taken over as the UK prime minister, having apparently not been keeping up to speed with the new Tory leader.
Tweeting to her 13.2 million followers, she wrote: “Can someone explain Liz Truss to me, like I’m 5? I don’t know a thing and am looking to learn thank you.”
Of course, the internet was quick to oblige in giving Chrissy a quick lesson – although Truss might have been thrilled with all of the replies.
Here’s a selection...
