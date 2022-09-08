Chrissy Teigen and Liz Truss Getty/PA

The developments in Downing Street this week might have felt unescapable, but over on the other side of the pond, it seems some of our US friends need a little helping hand keeping up.

Chrissy Teigen took to the internet on Wednesday after learning Liz Truss had taken over as the UK prime minister, having apparently not been keeping up to speed with the new Tory leader.

Tweeting to her 13.2 million followers, she wrote: “Can someone explain Liz Truss to me, like I’m 5? I don’t know a thing and am looking to learn thank you.”

can someone explain Liz Truss to me, like I’m 5? I don’t know a thing and am looking to learn thank you — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 7, 2022

Of course, the internet was quick to oblige in giving Chrissy a quick lesson – although Truss might have been thrilled with all of the replies.

Here’s a selection...

This’ll do it: Liz Truss in 2.20 mins https://t.co/aauNZpbbWR — Lisa N (@LNevilllle) September 8, 2022

If you’re 5 then think of her as being 4 — Tony Margiotta 🇮🇪🇮🇹🇵🇸 (@DrtmargTony) September 8, 2022

Everything you need to know…… https://t.co/uLL6bJ7YbN — Craig MacDonald (@ragimus) September 7, 2022

she’s been in Beijing, opening new pork markets. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 7, 2022

think margaret thatcher but in 2022 — cait (@caitlincarrickm) September 7, 2022

Politician that's changed her stance on pretty much every policy/political leaning she's had over her entire career in order to appeal to whomever benefits her the most at the time; who has somehow been selected by the UK leading party as the least worst person to run the country — Philip Metcalfe (@PGMetcalfe) September 7, 2022

She's a real cheese lover. pic.twitter.com/n8Ton0VtiU — Shoaib M Khan (@ShoaibMKhan) September 7, 2022

DW Practically the whole of England feel the same 😅let us know if you find anything out😁 — Dazzlerthegreat (@dazzlerthegreat) September 7, 2022