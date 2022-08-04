Chrissy Teigen Announces She's Pregnant Again In Heartfelt Instagram Post

Chrissy Teigen has announced that she and husband John Legend are expecting their third child.
The 36-year-old model and lifestyle mogul announced the pending birth with a heartfelt Instagram post that included photos in which she shows off her belly in lingerie:
“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.
“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.
“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”
The announcement comes two years after the couple experienced a pregnancy loss of a child they called Jack.
“It was a tragedy,” John told The Guardian in May. “But I think it strengthened our resolve and our resilience because we were there for each other. We came out even more sure of who we were as a couple and as a family.”
Chrissy’s post did not say how far she was along or an expected due date, but she did announce in May that she had just finished a new round of in vitro fertilisation in hopes of conceiving another child.
The announcement also comes a few weeks after Chrissy said she was celebrating one year of sobriety.
“I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn’t give that fun feeling anymore anyhow,” she wrote on Instagram.
“I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I ― get this ― quit drinking! Sigh. Anyhow I feel really good.”