Chrissy Teigen Shares Important Message About Fertility As She Reveals She's Undergoing IVF

Chrissy Teigen in 2019 Rich Polk via Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen has urged fans to stop questioning whether she – or anyone else – is pregnant after revealing she’s undergoing IVF treatment.

On Sunday morning, the model and social media personality shared with her Instagram followers that she and her husband John Legend were hoping to extend their family.

Advertisement

“I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself working out.

“I honestly don’t mind the shots… they make me feel like a doctor/chemist… but the bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!”

Advertisement

She continued: “But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant. I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn.”

Chrissy and John already share a five-year-old daughter and three-year-old son, Luna and Miles.

Advertisement

In 2020, she spoke candidly about having experienced a pregnancy loss while carrying the couple’s son, who they named Jack.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend pictured in September 2021 Gotham via Getty Images

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack,” she told her followers at the time.