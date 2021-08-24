Chrissy Teigen Says She Hasn't 'Fully Processed' Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen shared her thoughts on Instagram about being sober and feeling like she hasn’t “fully processed” the pregnancy loss of her son, Jack.

“Just reminiscing about New York a lot lately, when things were simple, thinking about all the stuff I’ve done and been through not just this year but in my life. I’m slightly down lately,” the Cravings cookbook author said alongside a photo of herself and her husband, John Legend, in New York over the weekend.

“It kind of started when I was thinking of my book caption and typed out ‘my third baby is here!!’ as in cookbook, then realised my third baby will never be here,” she said.

“Then I realised I threw myself into the book to not think of the real, actual third baby,” Chrissy added. “I don’t really feel like I fully processed Jack and now that I don’t have the alcohol to numb it away, things are just here, waiting to be acknowledged. I guess what I’m saying here is life is so fucking complicated.”