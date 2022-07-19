Chrissy Teigen Marks One Year Of Sobriety In Honest Post About Her Drinking Days

Chrissy Teigen Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen has said she “never wants to be that way again” as she reflected on the moments she couldn’t remember during her drinking days on the first anniversary of being sober.

The US model and presenter celebrated the milestone with a post on Instagram on Monday, sharing a sweet video of herself and her husband John Legend on holiday with their two children Miles and Luna.

Chrissy first announced she had begun her sobriety journey in December 2020 after she was gifted the self-help book Quit Like A Woman.

“Not a drop of alcohol in 365 days!” she wrote.

“I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn’t give that fun feeling anymore anyhow.

“I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I – get this – quit drinking! Sigh.

“Anyhow I feel really good. Sometimes I get really frustrated looking back on days I should remember way better than I do because of alcohol.

“Like when I drank cafe patron and fell asleep while an Outback Steakhouse chef taught me (my friends) how to make a blooming onion at my house. I wish I was awake for that.

“Wish I remembered really any awards show lol. There are pictures from huge moments in life where my eyes just look… gone. Some are from real work shoots, some just beach days with the family.

“While I honestly STILL don’t know if I’ll never have a drink again, I do know I never want to be that way again. And for now, none is best.”

Chrissy added: “I’ll let the bad dreams come up and try to sort them out in therapy, without booze. Prayers for a blooming onion redo, @outback??”

She also shared an Instagram story which showed a sober streak counter that had reached the 365-day count, captioning the post: “Finally lol”.

Friends and famous faces congratulated her on the achievement, with her singer husband saying: “Soooooo proud of you, my strong beautiful wife!”

Supermodel Naomi Campbell also shared how she related to the experience, commenting: “Well done @chrissyteigen.. it’s better on this side. I love being in recovery. Sending love N.”

Help and support: