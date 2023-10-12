Christina Aguilera's Unique Spin On The Just Eat Jingle Truly Can't Be Unheard

Latto and Christina Aguilera in their Just Eat campaign Just Eat

If you thought you were done humming the Just Eat jingle to yourself at sporadic intervals every time the idea of having a takeaway pops into you’re head, we’re afraid the brand has other ideas.

After previously recruiting stars like Snoop Dogg and Katy Perry for their past high-concept campaigns, Just Eat has unveiled a brand new “hip-hopera” ad, in which Christina Aguilera puts her unmistakable spin on that catchy theme song.

And between the elaborate backdrop and X-Tina’s incomparable vocals, it’s fair to say nobody involved in this has held anything back.

Oh, and as if that wasn’t enough, Grammy-nominated rapper Latto also delivers some bars about all things Just Eat to complement the Genie In A Bottle singer’s belting.

Just Eat has pulled out all the stops for their latest ad Just Eat

Sample lyrics from the Big Energy star include: “I’m a bad girl but my takeout badder, What you need dude? I can cop a taco platter.

“Thai rice sticky icky, Gyoza on the side fried right, cos we kinda picky.”

All that paired with Christina’s operatic tones make for some seriously surreal viewing. Brace yourself before you hit play below:

Christina said: “Working with Just Eat Takeaway and my girl Latto on this genre-fusing project was honestly a blast.

“We laughed a lot, sang loud and got to make a lavish video all in celebration of our favourite takeaway and grocery app.”

Latto agreed: “When I heard about the opportunity to work with Just Eat I was actually abroad on tour using the app! It was a no-brainer for me especially with the iconic Christina Aguilera involved. I had so much fun with this collab and have loved seeing it come to life.”

